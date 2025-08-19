Suspect arrested for calling in bomb threat to South Jordan gym

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A gym was evacuated and two schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after someone called in a bomb threat.

South Jordan Police said the gym, Life Time Fitness at 10996 S. River Front Parkway, received a call around 1:40 p.m. from someone saying they had planted a bomb and they would start killing people if police did not respond within 45 minutes.

The gym was evacuated, and two nearby schools were put on lockdown. The schools have since been reopened and the students sent home.

The police department announced around 3:30 p.m. that they had identified and arrested the suspect. However, the public is still asked to stay away from the gym as police continue their investigation.

They have not determined a motive behind the threat yet.