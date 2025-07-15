Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person taken to the hospital following Ogden trailer fire

OGDEN, Utah — One person is recovering in the hospital after first responders say they found them in a trailer home that was on fire in Ogden. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, their crews were called to the home at around 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, and when they arrived at the scene, they found a trailer with smoke and flames coming from it. Officials say this was near 1065 Wall Avenue.

Crews started fighting the fire and, during a search of the home, found the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital. Their current condition isn't known.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and contained it to the singular trailer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

