Helicopter crash injures one person at Skypark Airport

WOODS CROSS, Utah — One person was injured following a helicopter crash at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross Friday morning. According to police, the helicopter crashed while attempting to leave a hangar at the airport.

Woods Cross Police Department said it was called to the airport at 8:49 a.m. The pilot was airborne as they attempted to make a turn while exiting a hangar when the main rotor of the aircraft caught the door, tipping it over.

Photos from the scene show the helicopter on its side, destroyed. One person suffered minor injuries, though police did not release their name. Police have also not released the information on who owned the aircraft.

According to investigators, the National Transportation Safety Board will not be responding to the crash but will launch an investigation into what happened.

