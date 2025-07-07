Helicopter makes emergency landing after experiencing mechanical issue mid-flight

WASATCH MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, Utah — A privately owned helicopter made an emergency landing in Wasatch Mountain State Park after experiencing a mechanical issue mid-flight. No one was injured.

At 1:00 p.m. a helicopter was conducting a sightseeing flight in the Boulder Basin area when they experienced a mechanical issue mid-flight and made an emergency landing.

The occupants hiked approximately half a mile before finding a privately owned cabin with a resident who was able to call for help.

Utah DNR Law Enforcement and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office responded to safely escort the family off the mountain.

The cause of the mechanical issue remains under investigation.