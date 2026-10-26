Woman who slipped near Mount Timpanogos summit rescued by helicopter

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who slipped and fell near the summit of Mount Timpanogos was rescued by helicopter crews Monday.

Fox 13 Utah learned that the woman fell off a cliff and landed on a small ledge.

The Lone Peak Fire District and the Department of Public Safety called in helicopter crews to help locate the woman.

After she was visually located, she was hoisted up by helicopter and taken to a nearby ambulance. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

This is developing story and may be updated.