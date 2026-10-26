CLINTON, Utah — You don’t have to make the trip to Lagoon to experience a “Terroride” this Halloween.

One Clinton homeowner has transformed his property into a Halloween attraction inspired by the popular Lagoon ride, complete with elaborate decorations, themed displays and plenty of scares. But behind the spooky setup is a much bigger purpose: giving back to the community.

For homeowner Kelly Hertel, the inspiration goes back to his own childhood memories of Terroride.

Watch Fox 13 Utah's Julia Sandor's interview with Hertel in the video player below.

Lagoon-inspired ‘Terroride’ brings Halloween scares to Clinton neighborhood

“Growing up, I never rode that with my eyes open,” Hertel said.

Now, he’s created his own version, and he certainly hasn’t held back.

“I’ve spent over 400 hours into this,” Hertel said. “You’ve got to go big, you know?”

Fox 13 Utah

Hertel said each part of the display has its own theme, with the decorations arranged to tell a story rather than simply filling every available space.

The result has turned his home into a Halloween attraction for neighbors and visitors from all parts of the state.

“This is genuinely awesome,” visitor Makayla Staker said. “The stuff that he does is awesome and I think it’s really an attraction for Halloween in Clinton City.”

Fox 13 Utah Visitor Makayla Staker

Jonathan Meyer, another visitor, said the display continues to get better.

“It was awesome,” Meyer said. “I think it was better than last year.”

While Hertel’s creation is filled with Halloween tricks, the purpose behind it is much more of a treat.

Fox 13 Utah Visitor Jonathan Meyer

Hertel uses the attraction to support several charitable causes.

“The charities that I’m supporting is Mascot Miracle Foundation … everything gets sent directly over to them,” Hertel said. “Then I do the Lamp House down in Ogden for the homeless shelter and also the Christmas house where I actually got started.”

For Hertel, seeing those donations pile up is one of the most rewarding parts of the display.

“It’s just a good feeling,” he said. “Just day one, my truck is half full.”

And while Clinton’s version may not be the real Terroride at Lagoon, Hertel hopes it brings back some of the same childhood memories.

“My mom kept on telling me to open my eyes,” Hertel recalled. “I’d even lie and tell her my eyes would open just so she wouldn’t make me do it again.”

This Halloween, Hertel is hoping visitors do keep their eyes open, not only for the elaborate scares around his Clinton home, but for an opportunity to help others in their community.