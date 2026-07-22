Mom of 3 remains hospitalized after having legs amputated following Bear Lake accident

Friends of the mother of three young children who had both her legs amputated after a recent accident on Bear Lake shared an update on her condition.

In a post titled "A Journey of Strength, Hope, and Healing," the update shared how the woman known as Lilia remains hospitalized following the July 11 accident in which she was tubing and then pulled under the boat and struck by the propeller.

Following the incident, Lilia underwent immediate surgery for the bilateral amputation of both her legs.

"While the physical pain has been overwhelming, her determination to fight and recover has been nothing short of inspiring," the latest update shared.

Weeks after the accident, Lilia remains in the hospital as she continues to undergo multiple surgeries and therapy during her recovery. According to the update, Lilia's children are ages 16,8, and 2.

"Despite everything, she continues to hold onto hope, especially because of the love she has for her children," the post read. "They are her greatest motivation to heal, regain her independence, and be the strong mother they know and love."

GoFundMe Lilia and her family

Along with Lilia herself, the update shared how her husband and children are navigating emotional and financial challenges

"The road to recovery will be long. [Lilia] will need extensive rehabilitation, prosthetic legs, ongoing medical care. During this difficult journey, the financial burden continues to grow, making it even harder to provide for her family and cover everyday living expenses," the organizers of a GoFundMe wrote.

The results of an investigation into the incident by the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office (Idaho) have not yet been released.

"Please continue to keep Lilia and her children in your prayers as they face this journey together," the update ended. "With faith, love, and the support of this amazing community, we believe brighter days are ahead."