Here's how you can walk your dog leash-free without breaking the law

DRAPER, Utah — Utah Dog leash laws vary by jurisdiction. However, in most cities, there are posted signs if dogs are permitted to roam free.

"Leash laws in Utah are specific to each city and it depends on where you're going," said Ken Christensen, Attorney and Partner at Good Guys Injury Law.

Christensen explained the most common problem with dogs off leashes are dog bites.

"If you violate a leash law in Utah, then you could be fine and get criminal charges a citation of some sort but if your dog causes danger or harm while you're while it is unleashed and you're going to be responsible for that harm that's been caused," said Christensen.

Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber counties require dogs to be kept on a leash unless in a designated off-leash area. Certain places will have signs if dogs are allowed to roam.

"In the dog park and keep her off I just keep her on during in the neighborhood because she just likes to sniff everywhere and people might be bothered by it," said Catelyn McDaniel, Dog Owner.

For some people, there's a sense of security keeping your furry friends on a line.

"Positives are just like that she won't run away that she won't like it runaway car something happens or just something if like someone's bothered by them she's not like running up to them and like one of them," said McDaniel.

Christensen suggests, that while you're out and about with your pets, know your surroundings. "Especially without a leash, but you need to be aware of who could potentially be around you when you have your dog in public," said Christensen.

Dog Friendly SLC has a list of leash laws that are a great resource for pet owners.