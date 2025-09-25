Herriman middle school briefly placed on lockdown due to gun investigation

HERRIMAN, Utah — Students at Copper Mountain Middle School in Herriman had to briefly be put on "Secure" status Thursday morning while Herriman police investigated a gun threat to the school. The status has since been lifted as no gun was ever located.

According to the Herriman City Police Department, Copper Mountain Middle School was placed on the "Secure" status while officers investigated reports that a student had brought a gun to school.

Following the search, police say a gun was never located and they don't believe there was ever any credible threat to the school.