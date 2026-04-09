High school drone class reinforces restrictions at nearby Hill Air Force Base

LAYTON, Utah — The start of first period at Layton High School is 7:30 a.m., which is pretty early for most students, but it's not too bad when you have Mr. Beardall as your teacher.

On Thursdays, the school's football field becomes his classroom, though what Darin Beardall teaches has little to do with sports.

The UAS private drone course has only been around for a few years, but it prepares students to take the FAA Part 107 license test.

"Most of the kids end up dropping the class because they realize it's not just flying drones," said Beardall. "We have to learn everything there is to know about a pilot's map, about air and weather, clouds, what effects it has on the drones. Also, center of gravity, how the drone can fly in diverse conditions.”

The students typically keep the drones below the stadium lights, which are about 10 to 15 feet high, with one reason being how close they are to Hill Air Force Base.

"Typically, a drone in the real world cannot go above 400 feet. That's the law. But as we get close to an airport, you have a give statute mile that you can't really fly by the airport without waivers and contacting them, the 400 ft kind of drops near Hill Air Force Base," Beardall explained.

Base officials recently reminded the public that drones operated in their airspace can interfere with military aviation, disrupt critical national security missions, and create potential hazards for their crews.

It’s another reason these students find this class so important.

"We don't learn just drone flying. We do airport stuff, the different class of altitudes, and all that. We learn everything that goes with it," said senior Jack Godderiege.

It just so happens to be pretty fun, too.

"I've gotten a lot better also. I've flown some drones before, but I've never been able to do anything that I'm able to do now," said junior Gavin Sheriff.

Some of the students are hoping to one day add certified drone pilot to their resume, all while following the rules and regulations for their military neighbors.