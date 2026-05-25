Family shares 'terrifying' moments that prompted Amber Alert for Saratoga Springs boys

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — For one Utah family, it's the hardest thing they've been through, with two little boys missing and believed to be in some danger.

One-year-old Will Richman and his brother, Wesley, born last year, are the faces of an Amber Alert issued Sunday after their father, Dane, failed to drop off the children at a custody exchange Saturday.

Dane Richman had been facing financial stress and was selling his possessions while abandoning his home.

"No network is too small, there's no location that's wrong to share, share it with everybody," said Kate Walters, the boys' aunt.

Walters said the last time the family saw Will and Wesley was when Richman picked them up from their mother’s house in Washington state on May 16. When Richman missed a deposition on Friday, police went to the Saratoga Springs home for a welfare check, with family saying they found a moving truck outside and nothing inside.

"That was terrifying to not know where her boys were," said Walters. "So again, unfortunately, because technically he still had custody day, we legally could not do a single thing about it."

Amber Alert issued for 2 Saratoga Springs children with 'severely depressed' father:

Amber Alert issued for Saratoga Springs children with 'severely depressed' dad

When Richman did not return the boys on Saturday as scheduled, police performed another welfare check, which prompted the Amber Alert to be issued.

"Dane, if there's any small chance that you see this, your family cares about you, and we're worried about you, and we just need to know that you're safe," Walters pleaded with Richman. "Please bring the babies home, give them the life they were meant to have."

Information shared by authorities said Richman and the children y could be in a black Toyota Camry with a Utah license plate A561HL, although a temporary tag may not be visible.

Walters said Will is now walking, but it is more of a waddle walk, while Wesley is crawling. She, like the rest of the family, just hopes the boys are found soon.

"There's no other option," she said. "I can't think of the alternative. Then we'll be able to breathe."

Saratoga Springs police have obtained a warrant for Richman's arrest on two counts of third-degree felony charges for Custodial Interference.