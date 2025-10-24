High School students start up thrift store project for Ogden community

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Innovation High School students are looking to start a pop-up thrift store for the Ogden community as part of their project.

According to student Hudson McFarland, the Second Flight Thrift Store started as an idea he and his friends came up with as an idea to give back to the community.

"I love fashion... and I think it's really important for everyone to have affordable clothing," said McFarland. "We're the Weber Innovation Ravens, and we love to soar, we love to fly, we love to get ahead, so we want to give our clothes a second flight."

Weber Innovation High School is a magnet public school with a non-traditional format, allowing students to choose passion projects and bring them to life through partnerships with the community.

"25th street has a store called Reborn Vintage, they donated a lot of clothes, I've sold vintage clothes in the past, so a lot of close friends of mine have donated some clothes," said McFarland. "We also have a donation bin in front of the school where anyone can come donate clothes; we got a lot through that as well."

Jake Peterson's son attends the school, so he came out to support the store's official grand opening Thursday.

"We've got a government shutdown, people are concerned and looking for help. This is just an awesome way to give back to the community," he said.

The students get to hone in on different skills, like business and communications.

And according to student Connor Newton, even sewing torn clothes to create something new.

"I think it's going to give kids more of an opportunity to get clothes they like and clothes in style. There's just a lot of waste when it comes to clothing," said Newton. "I hope that we can get this in other schools, I hope that Innovation High School, where other kids can do projects like this, and everyone can make a difference."

The shop is expected to be open for a few hours every other day in a classroom inside the school, with pop-ups throughout the month.