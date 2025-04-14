Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Hiker in critical condition after falling, getting pinned upside down in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Little Cottonwood Canyon
Julian Conrads, FOX 13 News
A vehicle travels down Little Cottonwood Canyon on May 9, 2023.
Little Cottonwood Canyon
Posted

SANDY, Utah — A man is in critical condition after taking a fall while hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon and becoming stuck for hours.

The 32-year-old was hiking near the "Lizard Wall" area around 1 p.m. when he fell, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office. His leg got wedged in the wall, and he was stuck upside-down.

A search and rescue team responded and saved the man around 4 p.m. He was taken to an area where a medical helicopter had landed, and he was flown to the hospital.

Officials said he was in critical condition.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere