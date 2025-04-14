Hiker in critical condition after falling, getting pinned upside down in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah — A man is in critical condition after taking a fall while hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon and becoming stuck for hours.

The 32-year-old was hiking near the "Lizard Wall" area around 1 p.m. when he fell, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office. His leg got wedged in the wall, and he was stuck upside-down.

A search and rescue team responded and saved the man around 4 p.m. He was taken to an area where a medical helicopter had landed, and he was flown to the hospital.

Officials said he was in critical condition.