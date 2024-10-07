How a Community Council is working to transform a freeway underpass into a gathering spot

SALT LAKE CITY — For a half century now the West Temple freeway off-ramp has helped get vehicles into Salt Lake City but at the same time it divided the Central 9th neighborhood. It also turned the underpass into an unwelcoming place. But that's all changed now thanks to the vision of those on the Central Ninth Community Council and a little help from their friends.

Doug Flagler had a pretty simple vision for this part of Mead Avenue and 200 West in Salt Lake City, "... as we transition to a more walkable, bikeable, public transit-oriented neighborhood. We wanted to create a space that was inviting for people and made people feel like they wanted to come down here and feel like the community extends even where the freeway offramp is."

Flagler is chair of Salt Lake City's Central Ninth Community Council. They say once the idea took root, they got a lot of help bringing it to fruition. "We've had a lot of support from UDOT, the Salt Lake County Health Department, Salt Lake City gave us a grant to help with this cleanup today through the Love Your Block organization," explained Flagler.

Landon Kraczek also joined the team, "This spot has been just this hideous weed patch for years and years and years." Kraczek is a University of Utah graduate student who was able to combine his love of art and public works. "I was like; Building a park? Yes, please," exclaimed Kraczek. "I am so passionate about creating community spaces, creating spaces that everyone can enjoy."

On a perfect fall morning, the transformation began. Doug Flagler and all those involved hope it will be a last legacy. " ... it makes people feel like they can do something, that they can have a voice and do change," Flagler stated. "And that's what this is, this project is really our community coming together."

Landon Kraczek agrees, "Like, make, the desert bloom! But not just like in a flora-fauna way, in a community hearts way. Makes the people love the place they live."

Doug Flagler wanted to thank all the volunteers who showed up and the Salt Lake City Love your Block program.