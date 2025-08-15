Utahns warned of increased snake sightings due to dry conditions

DRAPER, Utah — Aside from water issues and high temperatures that come with the dangerous dry conditions across Utah this summer, residents are now being warned about rattlesnakes.

The Draper City Government shared a warning Friday about multiple rattlesnake sightings in popular areas that may be due to the ongoing weather conditions.

A photo in the city's social media post showed a snake that forced a recent response by an animal services officer.

"Be especially careful around ponds and air conditioning units," the city warned in its post.

Rattlesnakes have been seen in recent days in areas including Grey Fox Drive, Mule Deer Drive near Coyote Hollow Trailhead, and the Mercer Hollow area of SunCrest.

Should anyone be concerned about a rattlesnake sighting, they should contact animal services at (801) 840-4000 during business hours, or the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) at (801) 538-7200 over the weekend.