How do Salt Lake City firefighters train for hazmat situations?

SALT LAKE CITY — This week, FOX 13 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Salt Lake City Fire Department's hazardous material training sessions.

“As a team, we can, you know, help that person out or help the situation,” said SLCFD Capt. Adam Archuleta.

This crew says working together is the only way to get the job done.

“One of the things I love the most about the fire service is the team aspect," said Cody Barton, a firefighter And hazmat technician.

Archuleta said they respond to hazmat calls daily.

“It can be something as simple as a fuel leak from a car accident or at a gas station to an all-out chemical release from a train car or an industrial facility that has tens of thousands of hazardous materials,” he said.

Hazmat situations come in a wide variety.

“It is a high-stress situation. The chemicals that are involved, the propensity for it to spread and affect the public, it varies,” said Barton.

That's why specific training, like a hazardous barrel leak scenario, needs to be done every once in a while.

“Good opportunity to get in those suits and use them for this training to be able to practice plugging and stopping the product from coming out of the container that it’s in,” said Barton.

The team works to be prepared for any situation at all times.

“Our highest level for vapor protection, which is a Level-A, it’s something that’s done very infrequently, so we need to make sure we’re sharp,” said Archuleta.

Barton has been in public safety for about 18 years, and when it comes to firefighting, he shared how collaboration is key.

"It creates a cohesion, it gives us an opportunity to build on each other to learn from each other,” he said.

Archuleta has been in the fire service for more than 20 years. He's passionate about leading firefighters to work together for the greater good.

"As firefighters, I do believe that it is ingrained in our spirit to just want to help people. That’s why we go through the training,” said Archuleta.

From suiting up for training sessions to responding to life-threatening calls, they're working as a team to serve Salt Lake City.

"Knowing that you were able to be a bright spot in what could be a dark day for them is really what kind of drives us in order to be prepared. Help them the best that we possibly can,” said Barton.

Archuleta explained that many fire agencies often work together throughout Utah, and those relationships make a huge difference — especially in large response situations.

"We all have teams that serve our jurisdiction. But we all work together to make problems go away the best we can," he said.