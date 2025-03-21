How Lehi's new historical markers offer a window into the past

LEHI — Over the last year, the Lehi Historical Society has been putting up historical markers all over Lehi, each with brief historical context on some of the city’s most iconic and historic places.

“A lot of Lehi’s historic places are gone, but you can, with a marker, you can still tell what happened,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society

The most recent marker erected on March 18 was for the Jordan River Bridge or the “Old Iron Bridge” built in 1914 on Lehi’s west side. The marker is the seventh of 36 historical markers to be installed over the next three years through the Lehi Historical Marker Program.

The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022. According to Bangerter, the markers are made possible through a Lehi PARC grant and a donation from HADCO Construction.

In June 2024, the first marker installed was at the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo. Since 1937 this rodeo has become a staple entertainment spot in Lehi for all things rodeo and livestock.

Bangerter took me on a tour of the markers that were already built. We also visited the marker at the Lehi Veterans Memorial Building. This building was dedicated on May 31, 1926, it was the first city building in the U.S. erected to the memory of WWI veterans. Today, it is now occupied by the Hutchings Museum. We also visited the Utah Southern Railroad Depot, where Lehi’s first trains traveled through.

“The signs were inspired by the signs in Philadelphia,” Bangerter explained. “They have navy blue ones with yellow writing. So if you pulled up to Philadelphia one, they'd look pretty similar. And the Philadelphia Historical Society helped us and even gave us some recommendations on how to do it.”

The Last stop on the tour was Wines Park, on 100 E 600 N Street. The land for the park was donated in 1908, by prominent Lehi businessman and former Pony Express rider Ira D. Wines to honor his late wife, Margaret.

Lehi resident Richard Wozniak who frequents Wines Park with his dog is proud of these signs.

"It's been here since 1908 and it's wonderful," Wozniak said. "People that don't know like me have gotten an education from being here. It's great."

In the next few months, all the markers will have QR codes that will allow the public to learn more about each location on the Lehi Historical Society Website, back to our website. Each new marker also has its unveiling and will include speakers who will share the history and first-hand experiences of each chosen location.

“I think it's important to share Lehi history because people made big sacrifices, and they made it a place that we all enjoy living,” Bangerter said. “ We can reflect on them and think, well, maybe I could do the same. Maybe I could do things that would be better for my community.”

Visit lehihistory.orgto learn more about future marker locations.