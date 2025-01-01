How many ski patrols are unionized, anyway?

PARK CITY, Utah — Finding a ski patrol union is almost as hard as… Well, finding any union worker in Utah.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 4.1% of Utah employees were members of a union in 2023. While that was slightly higher than the year before, it was still almost last in the country. Only North Carolina, South Carolina and South Dakota had lower percentages.

As for unionized ski patrollers, United Professional Ski Patrols of America, Local 7781, says it represents ski patrollers at Park City Mountain Resort; three resorts in Colorado, Crested Butte, Steamboat and Telluride; and in Stevens Pass, Washington.

The numbers may be increasing. FOX 13’s content-sharing partner, The Salt Lake Tribune, reported ski patrollers at Solitude Mountain Resort voted in April to unionize. In Colorado, ski patrollers at Arapahoe Basin plan to hold a union vote, Denver 7 reported in November.