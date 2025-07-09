Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah State AD has a new job, reports say. Here’s where she’s headed and what she’s leaving behind.

Utah State's athletic director is leaving for a new job, reports say
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State Athletic Director Diana Sabau is leaving Logan, according to reports.

Sabau is set to take a deputy AD role at the University of Maryland, CollegeAD.com reported Tuesday evening.

A USU spokesperson declined to comment.

In her two years at USU, Sabau guided the Aggies’ jump from the Mountain West Conference to the rebuilt Pac-12. She hired football coach Bronco Mendenhall, basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun and oversaw a multimillion-dollar fundraising effort.

She also found herself at the center of criticism at times, and will leave as a defendant in an ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit.

Click here to read the full report from The Salt Lake Tribune, a content-sharing partner with FOX 13 News.

