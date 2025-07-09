Utah State AD has a new job, reports say. Here’s where she’s headed and what she’s leaving behind.

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State Athletic Director Diana Sabau is leaving Logan, according to reports.

Sabau is set to take a deputy AD role at the University of Maryland, CollegeAD.com reported Tuesday evening.

A USU spokesperson declined to comment.

WATCH: New Utah State Athletic Director looking to bring perspective, impact to Logan (2023 interview)

Utah State Athletic Director Diana Sabau joins Sports Page

In her two years at USU, Sabau guided the Aggies’ jump from the Mountain West Conference to the rebuilt Pac-12. She hired football coach Bronco Mendenhall, basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun and oversaw a multimillion-dollar fundraising effort.

She also found herself at the center of criticism at times, and will leave as a defendant in an ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit.

Click here to read the full report from The Salt Lake Tribune, a content-sharing partner with FOX 13 News.