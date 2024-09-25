How Smith's 'Zero Hunger Zero Waste' initiative helps local food pantries

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Grocery store partners are playing a large role in making sure food banks and pantries have enough inventory to help those in need.

“Without them, we couldn’t provide healthy options for our clients,” said Rebekah Anderson, the executive director of the Bountiful Community Food Pantry. The facility works with nearly a dozen grocery stores in Davis County.

Six days a week, crews from the pantry pick up food that can no longer be sold in grocery stores but is still perfectly edible. “Last year we ran out of food for the first time in our 50 years of existence and it was grocery rescue and these grocery stores like Smith’s keeping us open,” Anderson said.

Every morning, staff at the Smith’s location Kaysville will pull items from shelves that are nearing their sell-by dates. These items include bakery goods and fresh meat. Things like poultry and beef are frozen before heading to the food pantry.

“I love what we give back to the communities,” said Abbi Herrick, a district manager for Smith’s. “We want to make sure any food that’s edible gets to needy families.”

This process plays out at all Smith’s stores across the state.

“Last year alone, in our Utah stores through the partnership with food banks, we were able to rescue 2.6 million pounds of food,” said Tina Murray, public affairs manager for Smith’s.

Due to the increased community need since the COVID-19 pandemic, the donations are vital. “It used to be that if we had 30 families it's a huge day,” said Julie Bunker, a volunteer at the pantry. “Now, it's not unusual to have 60 families. And on Saturdays we have 100.”

That’s why Smith’s and other stores will continue to do all they can to make sure no food goes to waste and finds its way to families most in need.

“We are helping people in emergency situations,” Anderson said.

Those who would like to help can make donations of food, money or time to their local food banks. Customers at Smith’s can round up their bill at checkout or add a monetary donation to help end food insecurity in Utah.