Explosives safely removed after being found buried in yard in Weber County

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — Police were called to a home in Weber County Monday morning after receiving reports of possible explosives buried in the yard, which led to neighbors being evacuated and schools placed on lockdown.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the area of 175 W. 4700 South in Washington Terrace around 8:45 a.m. They said landscapers were working in a yard when they dug up a box buried in the dirt. Inside the box were "suspicious looking items" that the workers believed could be explosives, so they and the homeowners evacuated the area and called the police.

The sheriff's office responded, along with South Ogden Police, Ogden Police, Washington Terrace Fire, and the bomb squad from the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Nearby residents were evacuated, while Bonneville High School and Washington Terrace Elementary were placed on "secure status," the sheriff's office said. Rocky Mountain Power also shut down electricity in the area out of precaution.

The bomb squad safely removed the buried items. They confirmed that the box contained four pieces of mining explosives, which they believe are several decades old.

Residents have since been allowed back in their homes, and the schools were taken out of lockdown.