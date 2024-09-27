How the 'She Jumps' organization is helping get more women on the mountain

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿”The idea for this is to encourage women in snow sports to get them onto the hill and the first barrier is to be able to actually like go skiing or snowboarding.”

That's how Krystin Norman talks about her organization, "She Jumps" and their efforts to get more women on the mountain in the winter. In particular, they're focusing on women of color and anyone who identifies as female. They're hoping to make winter sports like skiing and snowboarding a more welcoming place for everyone.

"She Jumps" is a non-profit founded in 2007, they offer what they call Ikon Pass Scholarships. Women 18 years old and older can apply and preference will be given to minorities and those in need of financial assistance.

Krystin Norman is a Snowpack Scholarship co-founder. "... we will select 30 women of color to receive Ikon passes. Along with their Ikon passes they’re also going to get ski rentals through Christy Sports, which is super special, ski or snowboard rentals. And then also, a half-day ski or snowboard lesson at certain, participating icon locations.”

This is the fifth year "She Jumps" is partnering with Ikon on these scholarships. The two Utah resorts that partner with Ikon are Deer Valley and Solitude.

Women have until Monday, September 30 to enter. You can do so here.