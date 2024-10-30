How volunteers make sure students in Utah school district never go hungry

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District is making sure all students have the nutrition they need seven days a week.

The district operates a program called the “No Hunger Zone.”

One mission of the program is to put together pantry packs – small bags of food that students receive on Friday, meant to fill any gaps if their families are facing food insecurity.

“This is one of the most rewarding things I have done in my career,” said Lorna Koci, director of No Hunger Zone. “To know we are helping all these families and children have the food they need is wonderful.”

Koci and an army of volunteers gather donations along with items from the Bountiful Food Pantry and put the meal kits together. “We try to have the pantry pack be a couple of meals, a few snacks and a drink,” she said.

FOX13 caught up with Lorna while she was filling pantry packs at Wasatch Elementary School where more than half of the students receive food assistance. “Over the weekend sometimes it makes me nervous wondering what access they [students] have from stories we heard,” said principal Chad Sanders. “I love that volunteers and donors come together to make this program happen for our kids.”

The district knows this program wouldn’t be possible without the work of volunteers and Lorna. “She is absolutely fabulous and incredible,” said Robert Kinghorn, the community schools director for the district.

This is a labor of love for Lorna who remembers what she calls “The Oatmeal Story” involving a kindergarten student who often came to school feeling sad.

The student’s outlook changed after receiving assistance.

“The student said they got oatmeal over the weekend and that made their weekend and they got that oatmeal from their pantry pack,” Lorna said. “I think this story shows how the packs can touch the life of a child.”

For making an impact in the community and tackling the issue of childhood hunger, Lorna and the Davis School District No Hunger Zone were recognized with the Smith’s Zero Hunger - Zero Waste Hero Award for October.

If you’d like to share a story of community members working to address food insecurity, send an email to john.franchi@fox13now.com.