How you can help a nonprofit working to restore SLC's historic Fifth Ward meeting house

SALT LAKE CITY — A nonprofit organization based in Salt Lake City is working to restore the Fifth Ward meeting house in the ballpark neighborhood and provide more housing and resources to those in need.

The Fifth Ward meeting house located at 740 South 300 West was partially demolished on Easter Sunday this year. The building was constructed in 1910 and the group estimates repairing the structure will cost upwards of half a million dollars.

"Easter Sunday in 2024, the building suffered a partial illegal demolition, leaving this once majestic structure in disrepair," Skyler Baird of the nonprofit Salt of the Earth explained in a meeting Thursday night. "In response, we founded Salt of the Earth, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring this cherished landmark to its former glory."

But now the nonprofit says they need the help of the community. "On October 12 from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. we're gonna try to salvage as many bricks as possible from the demolition," Baird stated. "Basically, anything above half a brick size, we're gonna be stacking in pallets..."

The nonprofit hopes that the bricks they salvage and stack can then be reused in the rebuilding of the meeting house.

You can find more information on the project and how you can get involved in the restoration here.