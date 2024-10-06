Human-caused fire burning 200+ acres in Tooele County

ERDA, Utah — Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in the Oquirrh Mountains in Tooele County.

The "West Oquirrh Mountain Fire" was human-caused and broke out around noon on Saturday near Erda.

While no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations, smoke from the fire could be seen from across the Tooele Valley.

The fire is estimated at 281 acres with no containment as of Sunday afternoon.

Helicopters are dropping water on the fire, and air tankers are dropping fire retardant. However, officials said Saturday that some people have been flying drones in the area, which hinders the aerial operations and can even force them to ground the aircraft. They remind the public that operating a drone near a wildfire is harmful to firefighting operations and is also illegal.