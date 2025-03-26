Human skull, other remains found near pond in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An investigation is underway after a fisherman found human remains near a golf course in West Valley City.

Police said they received a call just after 7 p.m. from a man who found the remains while fishing. It happened near 4220 Lake Park Blvd., an area comprised of office buildings and the Stone Bridge Golf Club, with streams and ponds running between them.

The man said he found a skull and other remains.

Officers with the West Valley City Police Department responded and confirmed that the remains belonged to a human.

A state medical examiner is expected to respond to figure out any additional information, such as the person's ID.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking news story as we learn more.