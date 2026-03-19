Hundreds gathered to protest SLC warehouse purchased by ICE

SALT LAKE CITY — Anger over the Department of Homeland Security buying a massive warehouse in Salt Lake City led to a massive protest outside that facility Wednesday evening.

Less than one week after the purchase was announced, hundreds showed up to give their opinions on the matter.

It started fairly small, with just a handful of protesters.

But then dozens, and eventually hundreds, descended upon the Salt Lake City warehouse that may be turned into an ICE detention facility.

Reverend Bridgette Weir of St. Matthews Lutheran Church said it was her moral duty to attend.

“Our Christian Faith calls us to care for the immigrant, the foreigner, the alien. Whatever you do to the least of these, we do to Jesus. Would we warehouse Jesus? I hope not," said Reverend Weir.

Others, like Paul Bruno, protested the Vietnam War decades ago.

Bruno said many people his age are shocked and scared about what’s happening now.

“I’m 72, I never thought we’d be back here at this stage. And actually, I feel more afraid for our future than I did back in ‘72," said Bruno.

Charles Crows brought family members, including his grandson.

“I’m hoping that he learns from this that this is still a democracy and people matter.”

The demonstration was largely peaceful. There was an incident of graffiti, then a small skirmish between law enforcement and a handful of protesters that ended quickly.