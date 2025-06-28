Hundreds of Utahns celebrate the life of Arthur Folasa Ah Loo

SALT LAKE CITY — We’ve heard so much about Arthur Folasa Ah Loo in the past weeks. His shooting while attending this month's protest march has garnered attention from around the world.

Ah Loo has been remembered as a visionary figure in his professional life, and the most heartwarming friend in his personal relationships.

Hundreds gathered to speak, pray and sing his praises one more time at the Salt Palace Convention Center Friday night, in a public celebration of life where people paid respects and said their goodbyes to ‘Afa’.

One more accolade we learned about Afa on the night from speakers was that he was the “karaoke king.”

So it was only right his daughter Vera helped remember his life by stepping up to the be the karaoke princess.

“If you need a steady hand to guide you, just look to God and pray,” she sang in front of the large international crowd.

Hundreds of people who loved Afa came to the Salt Palace in search of that steady hand.

“There’s been a lot of sadness and crying and just disbelief that he’s gone,” said Janae Pettit.

Pettit says she came to know Afa Ah Loo when she hired him at Purple Mattress - but the best title she shared with him was friend.

“We all considered it an honor to be in his life in that capacity,” Pettit said.

For those whom the bond was inseparable, they needed this night of healing and laughter the most.

“Losing Afa feels like losing the sun - our light, our warmth and our comfort,” said Afa’s wife, Laura Ah Loo.

The grand ballroom inside the Salt Palace was set up like a runway to honor the fashion designer. So Laura and others got to share the runway with him one last time.

While she says his work brought him into spotlights like this around the world, “His greatest joy was not found on any stage - but at home with us.”

The Afa-sized hole left in their world can’t be replaced, but his charismatic ways can continue.

“To continue that kindness,” said Pettit. “To continue loving and supporting and creating that community. I think he’d be really proud of us for that.”

For those who are still feeling the hurt of that hole, his daughter Vera says, “Just pray.”

Afa was 39 years old.