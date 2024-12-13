Huntsville residents asked to conserve water after tank storage leaks

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Huntsville residents are asked to conserve water after officials found a leak late Thursday night, leaving the city with only 10 hours remaining. A water-filling station has been set up in Eden.

In a letter from Huntsville Mayor Richard Sorensen, a significant leak has been determined to have caused their 1,000,000-gallon water storage tank be only hold 6 percent of the remaining water at 60,500 gallons as of Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Thursday at 5:00 p.m., the storage tank was down to 10 percent capacity from 15 percent in 24 hours. At this time it's believed that multiple smaller leaks are the cause, though the incident remains under investigation.

Officials at Weber County have been contacted for assistance, and the city of Eden established a water-filling station near their LDS stake center.

It's predicted that the city of Huntsville will exhaust its remaining water reserves by Friday evening.

Huntsville residents are advised to assist in neighbors in supplying water for those unable to do so by themselves.

