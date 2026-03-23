AC company business heats up as warm weather arrives early in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures are heating up, local heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) companies are prepared and ready to help homeowners or business owners stay cool to start the season.

It’s been a busy few days for Black Diamond Experts. General manager Richard Bunker said they’ve had calls come in a little earlier than normal.

"This last weekend, I think we had a record high here in Utah, so we had the phones ringing off the hook,” Bunker said. "A lot of people want to be proactive on taking care of their air conditioning needs before it gets hot.”

March isn’t usually this active, but Bunker said they’ve been keeping an eye on the weather and have had extra staff prepared to take on calls.

They’ve had more demand for new systems, repairs, and tune-ups.

“The sooner the better to get that tune-up done or that inspection done to make sure it’s working," Bunker said. "I highly recommend the first of spring. Right now, in between March to May, is where you typically have those cooler days where the house cools down. When it comes June, July, August, your house won’t cool down, so make sure it’s done before then."

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They’re stacked with inventory ahead of the warmer weather, but people in the community are also prepared for what’s to come.

Justin Banks lives in Salt Lake City and has already turned on the air conditioning.

“Last summer was terrible, right? I mean, with the water, I’m not really excited to see how it goes, but will probably expect a large bill at the end of it, if you know what I mean,” Banks said.

Others in Salt Lake City, like Gary Eagan, are hoping to hold off on flipping the switch.

“I won’t turn on my air conditioning,” Eagan said. "It still cools down well at night. Just cool the house down with ventilation.”

We’ve sprung into spring quickly, but many Utahns say they’re used to the fluctuations.

For Bunker, it’s all a part of the job.

“We actually had a manager step in and start running calls this weekend, so we are definitely stepping up and doing what we can to manage all the calls that are going to come in because it’s going to get hotter,” Bunker said.