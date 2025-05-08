'I was in awe;' Utah catholic students overjoyed with selection of Pope Leo XIV

DRAPER, Utah — Moments after the first American pope was announced to thunderous fanfare, students at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper shared their hopes of how Pope Leo XIV can bring a newfound hope to the future of their religion.

“I was in awe," said one student. "I had to take a little break from my math test because it's such like a surreal experience.”

Other students shared similar reactions, saying they jumped out of their chairs and didn't believe it had happened. There's no doubt, the school's students will always remember the day the new pope was elected.

“I think we're all just still a little bit amazed that it just happened so quickly,” said school assistant principal Dave Brunetti.

After much anticipation while waiting for the white smoke to appear, students gathered in the auditorium for the first look.

Brunetti said the conclave's choice is history in the making.

“To have the, really kind of complete shock that Pope Leo is an American cardinal, an American. Didn't see that coming, but we're really thrilled about that,” he said.

Senior Ella Devir feels that Pope Leo XIV's background allows her to feel closer to her faith.

“It’s so exciting to just know he's so close to us because Vatican City is so far away, and so just that we have that connection," Devir shared. "It just makes me feel more connected to the church.”

Student Natalie Mompo admitted that not having a pope after Francis's death was hard on her family, but she now feels a sense of relief, especially after having something in common with Leo XIV.

“I learned that he's also a naturalized citizen of Peru, and I am half Peruvian, and my family has an apostolate that serves the marginalized of Peru," explained Mompo. "And I am just so extraordinarily happy to hear his views and his concern for those living in poverty, especially like in my home country,”

Eduardo Peralta believes the new pope’s values may bring a brighter future for their religion.

“We need a pope who represents us, and a pope who is going to be there for us in every single moment of our lives and the difficult parts,” added the eleventh-grader.

Many hope the selection will create a brighter future for their religion here in Utah.

“It's really difficult being a catholic in Salt Lake City, like let alone Utah, due to how little people are involved in the catholic faith. So just being able to have a community was really hopeful,” Mompo said.

Along with Utah, Brunetti thinks Pope Leo XIV can also bring a brighter future for everyone around the globe.

“Someone who is advocating for the poor and the marginalized community," he said. "Someone who was about peacemaking, someone who was about bringing communities together that I think can only play well, not only for the catholic church, but for our world in general.”