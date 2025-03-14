'I was thinking that winter was over' as winter storm hits parts of Utah

DRAPER, Utah — Salt Lake Valley is getting hit with a winter storm, we headed to Draper to talk with Utahns about what they're hoping comes from this storm

Safe to say, we got mixed reviews.

“It’s cold, it’s definitely supposed to be warmer,” said Lizzie Smith, a resident of Salt Lake City.

Some people like Abby Jane Ferrin from Laketown are hoping for snow.

"Definitely snowfall helps because it melts later in the year so it helps with the water tables through the year,” said Ferrin.

But for Smith, who grew up in Texas she's wanting an early start to summer.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t snow but I think it’s supposed to. But I was thinking that winter was over,” said Smith.

Ferrin and her family are making the trip from Laketown to Salina, they're going to a horse clinic over the weekend. She was happy to see rain in Draper.

“This is actually better, we came through Park City, and it was snowy up there so, this is better. Wet roads aren’t as bad as snowy roads,” said Ferrin.

Smith explained she stays close to home once the snow hits her usual routes.

“I mean snow is pretty as long as it stays up in the mountains once it gets on the road that’s when I don’t like it anymore, that’s when it becomes a danger,” said Smith.

She prefers a "60-degree winter," fair enough being that she comes to Utah from the Lone Star State.

“I grew up in Texas. We don’t have winter there, I mean we do but not the same,” said Smith.

During winter storms, she misses the warmer days where she grew up.

“I’m not a huge winter person; I don’t like ice. It’s dangerous and it’s cold,” said Smith.