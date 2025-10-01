Ice Castles winter attraction freezes out Utah... for now

MIDWAY, Utah — Any plans to visit the popular Ice Castles in Utah this season have melted away after the winter attraction announced it will not return this year, with weather conditions appearing to be a factor in the decision.

In a post to social media on Wednesday, Ice Castles shared what it called the "bittersweet news" that it was "pausing" its Utah location in Midway.

The attraction said it is reworking its build process to better adapt to "future weather conditions."

"It’s a decision grounded in growth, and most certainly NOT a goodbye for good," the company said.

Ice Castles is a built-out winter wonderland where visitors can walk through a handcrafted landscape of structures built entirely out of millions of tons of ice. For several years, the attraction had made its Utah home next to the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

Ice Castles

However, this past season, Ice Castles was forced to shut down early because of unseasonably warm temperatures that were quickly melting the ice structures.

"We’ve loved sharing years of magical moments with you, your support, enthusiasm, and memories mean the world to us," the attraction shared. "Again, this isn’t the end, just a pause.

"We look forward to returning soon, stronger and more inspired than ever."