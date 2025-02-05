Feeling the heat: Midway Ice Castles closing for a week due to warm temperatures

MIDWAY, Utah — Unseasonably warm temperatures are impacting one winter attraction in the Beehive State. Midway Ice Castles has announced that it will close for a short period due to the heat.

The closure started on Tuesday and will continue through next Monday.

"Ice Castles in Utah has caught a case of the warm-weather blues and is taking a short break to recover its frosty charm," the attraction wrote on its website.

People who have tickets for when Ice Castles will be closed can exchange their tickets for another time with no fees. Anyone who doesn't exchange their tickets by Friday will automatically be refunded the price of the tickets and sales tax.

Work on the Ice Castles begins in October when the crews start laying out the design of their work. This year's attraction features new sculptures, tunnels, slides, and a fire effect.