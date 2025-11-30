Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Icy roads lead to triple-semi crash in Weber Canyon

A photo from the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's daytime, but snow covers the ground. The semi truck, hauling a load of pipes and tires is rolled over.
Utah Highway Patrol
A photo from the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's daytime, but snow covers the ground. The semi truck, hauling a load of pipes and tires is rolled over.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — Westbound traffic on I-84 was reduced to one lane in Weber Canyon Saturday morning after a crash involving three semi trucks.

This happened around 9:00 AM about 10 miles east of Mountain Green. Utah Highway Patrol says two semi trucks collided, while a third swerved to avoid the other vehicles.

One semi truck crashed into the cable barrier, while the other rolled over. No injuries were reported.

At time of reporting, westbound traffic remains reduced to one lane on I-84, with a future closure expected once heavy wreckers arrive at the scene to clear the vehicles.

