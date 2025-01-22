In face of immigration policy changes, Salt Lake City School District reiterates 'every child' welcome

SALT LAKE CITY — In a response to policy changes regarding immigration by President Donald Trump, the Salt Lake City School District shared a letter with families to assure them that "every child, regardless of immigration status" is still welcome in its schools.

The letter sent Tuesday was in response to the Trump administration's directive that will now allow federal officers to enforce immigration policies in locations such as schools and other sensitive areas.

District leaders reiterated that all children, even those who are undocumented, "still have the right to attend public primary and secondary schools as U.S. citizens and permanent residents."

The district reassured parents that the district does not collect information related to the immigration status of students, thereby making it something they cannot turn over to officials. The letter also stated that district schools "will not initiate engagement with federal immigration authorities for the purpose of sharing student information."

Parents were urged to make sure their child's contact information is up to date and that school counselors are available to talk with students who experience "anxiety, stress, or fears related to the federal policy changes."

Trump's new executive order reversed policy that prohibited the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and Customs and Border Protection agency from making arrests in schools.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murders and rapists — who have illegally come into our country," wrote acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman in a statement. "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest."