Intense video shows FrontRunner train plowing into SUV on the tracks

LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority has released footage from a crash involving one of its FrontRunner trains last week.

The crash occurred on Feb. 4 at the railroad crossing near Angel Street in Layton.

The incident was caught on camera from two different angles: from a nearby street camera and from a dashcam onboard the train.

The video shows a white SUV stopping behind the white line at the tracks as the crossing arms go down. But soon after, the SUV appears to be hit from behind by a pickup truck, pushing it onto the tracks in front of an oncoming FrontRunner train.

The SUV backs up, but the crossing arm was already down, and the SUV either did not or could not overpower the arm as it reversed. Luckily, the train was still far enough away that the driver was able to get out and run to safety.

That wasn't the case for the SUV, however, as it got demolished by the commuter train. The impact also took out the crossing arm and warning lights on the median.

The first-person view from the train shows the moments just before the impact, and the train operator can be heard saying: "Oh, come on!" as it approaches the intersection and as the train horn blares.

