One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A shooting occurred Saturday night in Kearns, and one person was critically wounded.

Unified Police said the shooting happened near 6000 S. Cougar Lane shortly before 8 p.m.

When officers responded to the call of shots fired, they found one victim lying on the ground next to a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said there was a party happening nearby with around 10-15 people, and those attendees have been cooperating with police and providing interviews.

Additional details, such as suspect information or whether it was a drive-by shooting, were not immediately available.

Cougar Lane is closed in both directions in the area near the crime scene and will remain closed for several hours, UPD said.

Stay with FOX 13 News online and on the air for the latest on this breaking news story.