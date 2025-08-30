Investigation underway after Weber County inmate dies in custody

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Attorney's Office is investigating after an inmate in custody at the Weber County Jail passed away Friday evening.

In a press release sent to media outlets overnight, the Weber County Sheriff's Office says the inmate experienced a medical emergency around 8:45 p.m. Deputies and medical staff at the jail began life-saving measures, with the inmate later transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The Sheriff's Office says they were in custody of the jail for short period of time, and were primarily house in the medical area. The identity of the inmate and the exact nature of the medical emergency has not yet been released.