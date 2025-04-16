Investigation underway following man being hit by truck at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead and an investigation is underway following someone being hit by a truck in a parking lot at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday morning. The identity of the victim hasn't been released.

According to Salt Lake City police, they were called to the Delta Cargo parking lot at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving aid to the victim, but the man died at the scene. Officials say they aren't releasing the victim's identity until next-of-kin notifications are made.

Police say their preliminary investigation leads them to believe a commercial-sized truck was backing up when it hit the man, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head. The truck involved is not believed to be associated with Delta Cargo.

The Salt Lake City Police Department Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation into the crash.

There are no known impacts to the airport or airline operations related to the accident.