Is Ogden's historic 25th Street the 'Best Main Street' in the country?

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden's historic 25th Street is in the running to be USA Today's "Best Main Street" again! But this time, Ogden residents and beyond want the street to come out on top.

"I think it would mean a lot it would show that we are having a moment, and our moment is continuing," said Taylor Hartman, Director of Marketing for Visit Ogden.

FOX 13 News asked people on Main Street why they believe historic 25th is the country's "Best Main Street."

"If you are thinking of a picture of a Main Street, it's 25th Street," said Luke while enjoying breakfast at The Mercantile.

"There's food of all sorts, all flavors we love that, and you can't beat the architecture of the beautiful, historic brick buildings," said his wife.

Down the street at Grounds for Coffee, one regular customer said he gets excited talking about 25th Street.

"The small businesses, just makes me happy in my heart," he said.

Last year, 25th Street got third place in the competition, but this year, Ogden fans are ready for the street to win it all.

"It would show that 25th Street and Ogden are a place that is going to be trending more and more as Utah continues to grow," Hartman said.

If you want to help historic 25th Street win, you can vote online here.