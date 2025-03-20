'It makes you sick;' Child sex abuse allegations against leaders devastating for communities, residents say

OGDEN, Utah — Those who live in Brigham City and Tremonton can't hide how the alleged child sex abuse crimes of a former judge and fire chief are having a big impact on the community.

Former Box Elder judge Kevin Christiansen and former Tremonton fire chief Ned Hansen appeared in an Ogden court on Wednesday for their first in-person appearances since being arrested on multiple charges.

Outside the courtroom, several friends and family members of Christensen admitted to having a hard time dealing with the allegations.

“It’s devastating for everybody who knew him," said Linda Kotter. "Everybody is struggling. I’m from Brigham. We grew up in the same ward. It’s just devastating.”

Kotter has known Christensen his whole life.

“It's taken me a long time to get this through my head," she shared. "I can’t even sleep at night.”

FULL HEARING: Judge facing child sex abuse charges in court:

The emotions seen inside the courtroom matched those in Tremonton and Brigham City.

“With people like that, having powerful roles, obviously it takes a huge impact on the community, and no one is going to know who to trust anymore with stuff like that,” said Jostlen Leggett.

Word travels fast in Brigham City, according to Leggett, who added that the arrests have shaken the tight-knit community.

FULL HEARING: Ex-Tremonton fire chief denied bail on child sex charges:

“Just frustrating, very frustrating," he said. "It makes you sick because you don’t know who to trust now obviously.”

“It just seems unreal to me," Kotter said. "[Christiansen] looks terrible. I just am speechless. I don’t know what else to say.”