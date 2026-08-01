'It’s been a hard three weeks' Family of mother who lost her legs speaks out

After a devastating boating accident, a mom of three is on a long road to recovery. Lilia was tubing on Bear Lake earlier this month when officials said a boat propeller hit her. Both her legs had to be amputated. Family members said she is recovering, but “it’s an uphill battle.”

On Friday evening, loved ones hosted a fundraiser in a West Valley City neighborhood. Her husband, Rosalio Garcia, said they were trying to help Lilia and her family with expenses. They are also collecting donations here.

"It’s been a hard three weeks,” said Garcia. “All the support we can get, we'll take it."

Mom of 3 remains hospitalized after having legs amputated following Bear Lake accident:

Mom of 3 remains hospitalized after having legs amputated following Bear Lake accident

He said it’s been “rough” for their family.

“We had a life-changing event happen to us, something that is just very unexpected,” said Garcia. “But we are thankful that she is still here with us. We have three beautiful boys and I couldn’t raise them without her."

Since the accident, Lilia’s family has been finding ways to support their family with expenses. At Friday’s fundraiser, they sold hot dogs, sodas and treats to help with hospital bills, pay for prosthetics, a wheelchair, and everything Lilia will need in this new phase.

She is still in the hospital being treated.

"It’s not something I can just pull out of my pocket and purchase,” said Garcia. “So yeah, it’s going to be a nightmare."

Even strangers showed up to help and contribute for the family.

"It’s important to uplift and support wherever we can,” said Steven Acero, who lives in Sandy.

Garcia said he is so thankful for everyone who has supported their family and donated so far.

Hoping with every bite, Lilia gets the love and help she needs. And people can be a little more like her.

"Outgoing, fun, she’s a goofball,” said Garcia. “If you really get to know her, I promise you, you’ll be back for seconds. Because that’s how she hooked me; 19 years later, I’m still here,” he joked.