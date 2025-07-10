'It's scary, it's sad;' Video sparks worries over random questioning of Utah residents

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A video posted to social media on Wednesday shows Utah residents being stopped by what appears to be federal law enforcement officials.

The family who took the video told FOX 13 News said they wanted to share it after those involved were questioned at a Taylorsville gas station about their Utah addresses, years of residency, and then later pulled over and asked for identification.

The video was taken by Alex Bustamante after he left work. His sister, who wasn't at the scene when the video was taken, explained what occurred to voice what they believe is happening to others.

"At what point do we stop, at what point do we say that’s not okay?” asked attorney Mark Alvarez.

Jesus Perez owns Prime Auto in West Valley City, and said his son, who is an American Citizen, has been stopped a couple of times by the police and questioned about his status.

"It’s scary to go to Walmart to buy, like, to go out to get gas. It’s scary. It’s sad, it’s very sad,” said Perez.

Alvarez has spent time in different states around the country and understands why citizens have become worried.

"Some other areas of the country, ICE is carrying out operations and going after people who are here without documents, without regard to whether or not those people have criminal records,” the attorney shared.

Alvarez added that, for now, it would be a good idea for people to keep their paperwork on them in case they are pulled over and forced to show identification.

“I do advise people who are lawful, permanent residents to carry, if not the alien registration card itself, or the green card, at least a copy."

FOX 13 News reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for comment, but have yet to hear back.