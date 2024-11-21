Kamas lumber company sifts through damage following devastating fire

KAMAS, Utah — The Blazzard Lumber Company has been a staple in Kamas for decades.

John Blazzard, the President of the Blazzard Lumber Company says his parents started the business in 1944. They settled on their current location in the 1950's.

"I think they finally got the mill built and started production in like '55, '56," said Blazzard.

It is a business that has provided lumber to communities across the United States for decades.

"A lot goes to Phoenix area, toward Denver, Pennsylvania, Missouri," said Blazzard. "All of this lumber that you see out here was sawed last winter and we put sticks between every layer so that it can dry and cure and then we were in the process of firing up the mill and finish it."

That all changed for the Blazzard's last week.

"When I got down here, there was already a fire one fire engineer and the place was pretty well engulfed," said Blazzard.

The South Summit Fire District says the call for the fire came in just after 10 p.m. last Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found the fire burning inside the lumber milling operation.

It took crews at the scene until 2 a.m. to get the blaze under control.

"We had a sash gang in here that was built in Germany, itt was it was made by the Linck Company. Not very many of them I, I think this might be the might be the only one left running in the United States and it's pretty well ruined," said Blazzard.

Blazzard described the extensive damage to the mill.

"We've got, you know, so many other issues of all of the electrical components and wiring and because basically that's all ruined and gone," said Blazzard.

He told FOX 13 News they didn't have fire insurance for the mill.

"Because fire insurance for sawmills is so expensive that we couldn't afford it," said Blazzard.

He says he had to send recently hired employees who were tasked with getting the mill up and running for the season home. The incident has left his business almost at a standstill.

"The only thing I've got that I can sell is just what's in our, what's in the storage sheds out there," said Blazzard. "We had several truck and trailer load orders on the hook that I had to call the customers tell them we weren't going be able to do it.

As they work to clean up the damaged and charred equipment, Blazzard says the outpouring of support from the community has been fantastic.

"I had people from Here in Heber City call and say, you know, I've got an excavation company business or I've got concrete I can, you just call me and I'll come and I'll do it for you free of charge," said Blazzard.

Now, Blazzard is just trying to figure out what comes next for his family's 80-year-old business.

"I don't know where to go from here," said Blazzard.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says the fire is still under investigation at this time.