Kayakers take advantage of Provo River water levels as water released from dam to help native fish

PROVO, Utah — As water levels reach their peak on the Provo River this weekend, local kayakers are striking the balance between safety and thrill seeking.

The current swells are born out of an artificial dam release to support the native June sucker fish down in the river delta.

“Essentially, what they have to do every year is they have to imitate high water flow, so the fish have better spawning,” said Marc Nelson.

WATCH: Provo River Delta finally opens, saving a rare fish species and bringing recreation to all

Provo River Delta finally opens, saving a rare fish species and bringing recreation to all

Nelson says it’s created Class 3-4 rapids — conditions that many may find too dangerous.

“You don’t want to be out of your boat in this run, I’ll say that,” Nelson said with a chuckle.

But for him and 40 other kayakers from around the state, it provided the perfect opportunity for their annual Provo River Race.

“What a spot, too. Provo Canyon is spectacular,” said kayaker Aaron Reynolds.

Reynolds came from Salt Lake to compete in time trials and what they call "boatercross."

“Which is where everybody goes together at the same time, so we have five to six people. It’s just chaos,” said Nelson, who directs the race.

“It sounds kind of corny, but the only way I can describe it is like a feeling of soaring joy,” Reynolds said.

But even those experienced with the water have felt its frothing fury.

“I got pushed off my line, kind of went sideways into a hole, flipped and took a couple hits on the noggin,” said Reynolds. “Didn’t like that.”

They say one other participant fell out and lost his kayak to the current. It’s a reminder to all who are considering a float: they must be prepared to sink.

“Personally, I will never go near a river without a life jacket on,” Nelson said.

Having proper gear goes a long way, but these boaters say experience is key.

“You start out slow, and you build up from there, right?” said Nelson. “It doesn’t matter how calm the water is, these currents are extremely powerful.”

WATCH: Officials encourage water safety measures after Weber River search and rescue ends in tragedy

Officials encourage water safety measures after Weber River search and rescue ends in tragedy

There’s also strength in numbers.

“Have a crew that you’re paddling with that, you just feel safe [around them],” said Reynolds.

They hope their crew only grows, giving people a new perspective on this white water and the world around them.

“It’s a totally different viewpoint to see it from the river,” Nelson said. “Enjoy the outdoors and enjoy a sport that is challenging and technical.”

Provo Police also put out a message to the community for those enjoying the river trail and other parks during these high waters. They warn people to stay away from riverbanks, supervise children and pets closely, and obey any posted trail closures.