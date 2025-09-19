Kaysville man still missing nearly week after disappearance

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A 40-year-old Kaysville man remains missing, nearly a week after he disappeared, even as police and volunteers have conducted endless searches.

Colin Mills' family said he told his wife on Sunday afternoon that he was going to grab a snack and go for a walk. When he failed to return home four hours later, Mills' wife called police.

On Monday, a search for Mills began in a wooded area near his home on East Crestwood Road, but came up empty. Since then, police have focused the search on neighborhoods in the area, and hope home surveillance cameras may have caught him passing by.

Mills' sister, Nicki Sanders, shared how Colin had a bout of depression about a year ago, but she thought he had put it behind him.



"He went through a layoff, as is very common, you know, that's a hard time for anybody, especially as the sole provider for his family, but we thought he had been doing better," she explained. "He had been seeing his doctor; he got a new job about 8 months ago."



Mills is described as 5'8" with a thin build and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, cargo pants and a tan gardening hat with gray sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen Mills or know of his whereabouts is urged to call the Kaysville Police Department.