Keep kids inside? How Utah schools make decisions on bad air quality

SANDY, Utah — With smoke blanketing most of northern Utah the last two days, schools are left with the decision on whether to keep kids indoors and away from bad air quality.

“I thought it was going to rain at first, and then I went outside and saw the smoke,” said St. George resident Calvin Whitney.

Both Whitney and his wife, Ellen, realized the air was more harmful than it looked .

“I tried to go outside and do some yard work and stuff, and my eyes started burning a little bit," Calvin added. "So, I was like, that's enough of that. Went back inside.”

Some Utah schools have canceled afternoon activities because of the poor air quality.

“One of our schools had a homecoming parade that we had to bring inside the gymnasium. I think we pushed the fireworks display to Friday, and I know one of our lacrosse practices had to be postponed," explained Kirsten Stewart, spokesperson for the Canyons School District.

According to a Utah Board of Education rule, all students must stay indoors when the Air Quality Index is above 150, which is categorized as “unhealthy.”

“Our principals have access to that data so that they can sort of forecast pollution and see it when it starts to rise and start to make sort of some preventive decisions, and not just reacting in the moment, which can be a little disruptive,” said Stewart.

The Canyons School District has air monitors at all five of its high schools.

“Our students performance, both inside the classroom and on the athletic field, really hinges on their health," Stewart said. "It's our job to take steps to safeguard their health.”

The Whitney's said the smoke doesn’t bother them too much, as long as it goes as quickly as it came.

“It wasn’t something normal. It wasn't that big of a deal to me," Ellen said. "I thought it was kind of cool. Now, if it's something I have to experience all the time, then no.”