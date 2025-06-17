Watch Now
18-year-old Riverton man accidentally shot, killed by father, police say

Riverton accidental shooting
RIVERTON, Utah — An 18-year-old Riverton man has died after he was accidentally shot by his father on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The teen, who lived with his family at their Riverton home, was transported to the hospital after being shot in the living room and later died of his injuries.

It's not known what led up to the apparent accidental shooting.

Police said the boy's father is cooperating and is being questioned about the incident.

