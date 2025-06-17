New tour of Walker Center rooftop gives visitors spectacular view of downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Walker Center building has been an iconic Salt Lake City skyline piece since 1912.

"When we think of old Salt Lake City, I think there are a few icons in Salt Lake City that everybody would more or less agree on: the Salt Lake Temple, the City and County [Building], and then this building," said Salt Lake Rooftop Tours guide Todd Tanner.

For decades, the sign on top of the Walker Center has caught the eye of locals and visitors alike — even serving as a weather code for Salt Lake City.

But few have been able to see the sign up close until now.

"Not many people have been able to come here and experience it, stand on top of it, learn its little secrets, and that's what this tour is about," Tanner said.

Tanner started the Salt Lake Rooftop Tour at The Walker Center last month. He leads small groups on a historic journey from the street to the sky, where you can learn stories about pioneer history, mining history, crime, and more. You can also hear about The Walker Center's interesting past from Houdini's upside-down straitjacket escape to "the Human Fly."

"There was a person who called himself the Human Fly, who came to Salt Lake City, he climbed one of the old hotel buildings that is no longer here, and he scaled [The Walker Center]," Tanner said.

The tour isn't just about stories of the past; it's a chance for guests to make memories of their own, from the stunning rooftop views to other little gems along the way.

"People have had the best time. A lot of people describe it as romantic. We've had a lot of people here on date nights, that kind of thing," Tanner said.

On the rooftop, the past feels close, and the present feels unforgettable.

"This is a magical place that we live in, and this is the most magical place to share those stories," Tanner said.

If you'd like to learn more about the history or book a Walker Center Rooftop Tour, you can visit here.